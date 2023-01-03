Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma's kiss at a New Year's party goes viral; do we have a new couple in B'Town?

While the world rang in the new year with the company of their loved ones, it seems like actors Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia also came together to welcome 2023 and made their relationship official. A video making rounds on the internet has already caught the attention of fans and they are sure of something cooking between the two. The two are yet to confirm their relationship or comment on the video. Speaking of which, originally shared by a Goa restaurant, Purple Martini, the video shows the couple embracing each other as they celebrated the new year at midnight.

As the video plays on, we can see the crowd cheering as midnight strikes with people wishing and hugging each other in joy. Amid them, we can spot Tamannaah and Vijay hugging and also kissing each other to celebrate the moment. While it was just a matter of a few seconds, fans were too quick to spot them in the crowd. Vijay was dressed in a white shirt and Tamannaah’s glittering pink outfit was too easy to spot.

Check out the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Purple Martini at Sunset Point (@purplemartinigoa)



Apart from the video, some photos have also surfaced from the party where the actors can be seen posing for the camera. As soon as the video surfaced, it took many of their fans by surprise and also made them happy. Rooting for the rumoured couple, people widely shared the video and showered them with love and best wishes.

Notably, the couple never spoke about each other in the past and were also not seen together, hinting that they wanted to keep things under wraps. We will now have to see how they react to the latest developments.

On the work front

On the work front, while Vijay Varma was last seen in the Netflix film, Darlings opposite actress Alia Bhatt, Tamannaah also featured in a number of Telugu and Hindi films in 2022. The Bahubali actress is set for her next opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Bole Chudiyan this year.

