Social media influencer-turned-actress Kusha Kapila recently grabbed headlines when she announced the divorce news with Zorawar Ahluwalia, which left her fans and the internet shocked and disappointed.

Post this news, Kusha’s old video Karan Johar where the duo is talking about infidelity went viral on social media.

From one of the episodes of a digital chat show ‘Social Media Star with Janice,’ where KJo and Kusha appeared together, a clip surfaced on Reddit. In the clip, the filmmaker tells Kusha, “We have to exchange our numbers and remember I’m on WhatsApp all the time. So, don’t iMessage me just WhatsApp me. If you discuss any kind of problem you are having with Zorawar then call me.” To this Kusha replies, “I know he therapies people. I have watched enough Karan Johar content to know that he is everybody’s go-to relationship person.”

KJo jokingly says, “I’m very good at giving relationship advices. The first relationship advice, I will say ‘break up,’” adding, “And remember sexual infidelity is not infidelity.” Kusha seconds his thought and replies, “I believe that.” After this video surfaced on the internet, netizens severely trolled Kapila for allegedly supporting infidelity.

Now, Zorawar has come out in support of Kusha and shared a note on social media hinting at trolls to stop attacking his ex-wife.

His note reads, “We realise we live public lives, but we still hold certain things sacred. Our marriage and respect for each other being one of them. Divorce, much like our marriage, was a decision we both made together, after much deliberation and thought. It was a tough and painful decision but one we took collectively, for the sake of both of our well-being.”

Zorawar continued, “What has transpired over the last 24 hours, with Kusha being subject to vile attacks online makes me sad and disappointed. To attack Kusha’s character and paint her as some villain is shameful. Let’s all please do better.”

