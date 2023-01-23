A massive uproar has been triggered by a BBC documentary, questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership during the 2002 Gujarat Riots. A section of people condemned the United Kingdom broadcaster for documenting “lies” in a “propaganda piece”. The response towards the documentary has been so extreme that as per news agency Reuters,India has now blocked the airing of the same. Not just this but even sharing of any clips via social media is also barred. Now amidst the rage against the BBC documentary, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur has raised questions about the former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, who is remembered for a mixed legacy. The veteran filmmaker quizzed if the UK broadcaster had the courage to document Churchill’s life as the British leader, apart from serving his nation in the most challenging period of World War II, is also remembered for his hateful comments for India and its citizens.

Since the release of its first part, while much is being said about the BBC’s two-part documentary- “India: The Modi Question”, Shekhar accused Churchill of being responsible for “the Bengal famine, deaths of millions and the chemical bombing on the Kurds” and questioned if BBC has the courage to exhibit truth about their “cherished icon”.

Shekhar took to his official Twitter account, slammed the broadcaster and also claimed that it is an “attempt to destabilise India.” Shekhar wrote, “I wonder if the BBC has ever had the courage to tell the truth about one of Britain’s most cherished icons Winston Churchill Largely responsible for the Bengal famine, causing starvation and death of millions. The first person to drop chemical bombs on those ‘tribals’ , the Kurds.”

I wonder if the #BBC has ever had the courage to tell the truth about one of Britain’s most cherished icons #winstonchurchill Largely responsible for the Bengal famine, causing starvation and death of millions. The first person to drop chemical bombs on those ‘tribals’ the Kurds — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) January 22, 2023

Not just this, veteran actor Kabir Bedi also questioned the “credibility” of BBC. Taking to his Twitter account, Kabir Bedi wrote, “The BBC Documentary glosses over a fundamental fact: A Special Investigation Team appointed by the Supreme Court, during Congress rule, exonerated PM Modi. The British Inquiry of 2002 has as much credibility as their reports of weapons of mass destruction in Iraq.”

The British Inquiry of 2002 has as much credibility as their reports of weapons of mass destruction in Iraq. @BBCWorld https://t.co/y7x8ui8KjI — KABIR BEDI (@iKabirBedi) January 22, 2023

Responding to Kabir Bedi’s tweet, Shekhar agreed with him and wrote, “You’re right Kabir.. I’m constantly seeing attempts to destabilise India.. It’s like some cannot handle India on its way to becoming a superpower..”

You’re right Kabir @iKabirBedi .. I’m constantly seeing attempts to destabilise India .. it’s like some cannot handle India on its way to become a super power.. https://t.co/YWZktU0rG6 — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) January 23, 2023

Earlier this week, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Rishi Sunak reportedly said that he didn’t agree with all the characterisation of the Indian Prime Minister in the BBC show, which links it to the Gujarat Riots, taking place when he was the Chief Minister two decades ago.

