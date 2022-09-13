Lizzo’s show Watch Out For The Big Grrrls won the Competition Series Emmy and the singer, while accepting the award, turned teary-eyes

American singer Lizzo is clearly on cloud nine after her Emmy win this year. Her show Watch Out For The Big Grrrls won the Competition Series Emmy and the singer, while accepting the award, turned teary-eyes. During her acceptance speech, she said, “The trophy is nice, but my emotion is for these people who are on the stage with me. The stories that they shared, they’re not that unique. They just don’t get told. Let’s just tell more stories.”

She added, “When I was a little girl, all I wanted to see was me in the media. Someone fat like me. Black like me. Beautiful like me. If I could go back and tell little Lizzo something, I would be like, ‘You’re going to see that person, but b***h, it’s going to have to be you. Make some noise for my Big Grrrls. I love you so much. God bless y’all. This is for the big girls.”

The show is about 13 women who compete to be dancers for Lizzo. For her, success happened with her third album Cuz I Love You in 2019. Another massive applause came her way with the 2021 album Rumours with Cardi B. Lizzo is also an actor and has acted in the crime-comedy drama Hustlers in 2019.

