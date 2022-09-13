Entertainment

Emmys 2022 Red Carpet: Zendaya, Andrew Garfield, Jung Ho-yeon, Reese Witherspoon and more arrive in style

What made this year’s Emmys extra special were the red carpet moments of the who’s who of television industry, including Zendaya, Amanda Seyfried, Jennifer Coolidge, Jung Ho-yeon, Andrew Garfield, Reese Witherspoon and Sandra Oh.

FP Trending September 13, 2022 10:51:34 IST
Emmy Awards 2022

The Emmy Awards, after a two-year gap due to the Coronavirus pandemic, returned with a bang this year. The event was held in-person at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Monday night (early Tuesday morning in India), with celebs attending the ceremony maskless. What made this year’s Emmys extra special were the red carpet moments of the who’s who of television industry, including Zendaya (Euphoria), Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout), Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus), Jung Ho-yeon (Squid Game), Andrew Garfield (Under The Banner of Heaven), Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show), Sandra Oh (Killing Eve) and Sebastian Stan. Their brilliant ensembles kept us on our toes.

Zendaya, who won the Emmy for Best Actress for her portrayal of a troubled and drug-addicted teenager on HBO’s drama series Euphoria, graced the red carpet in a black Valentino gown and a necklace by Bulgari.

Zendaya flaunting her black Valentino ball gown at Emmys

Jean Smart exuded glass as she arrived at the awards in an ivory Christian Siriano gown. She won the Best Actress Emmy for her role as stand-up comedian on HBO Max’s comedy series Hacks.

Jean Smart at Emmys 2022 in an ivory Christian Siriano gown

Sydney Sweeney of Euphoria looked radiant in an embroidered gown by Oscar de la Renta.

Sydney Sweeney flaunts her embroidered gown at the red carpet of Emmys 2022

Squid Game fame Jung Ho-yeon was all smiles for the paps at the red carpet in a Louis Vuitton gown with thigh-high slit. Scroll left to the 4th image to see how elegant Laura Linney looked at Emmys 2022.

Jung-Ho-yeon in aLouis Vuitton gown with thigh-high slit at Emmys 2022

Reese Witherspoon of The Morning Show won hearts of the audience in a glittery Armani Privé gown.

Reese Witherspoon arrives in her glittery Armani Privé gown at Emmys 2022

Make way for Andrew Garfield, Alexandra Daddario, Lee jung jae, Kaitlyn Dever, Himesh Patel, Lily James, Sandra Oh, Connie Britton and Steve Zahn.

Andrew Garfield, Alexandra Daddario, Lee jung jae, Kaitlyn Dever, Himesh Patel, Lily James, Sandra Oh, Connie Britton

Dichen Lachman and Britt Lower’s OOTNs were all about glitters and shine.

Dichen Lachman and Britt Lower

Learn from host Kenan Thompson how to add life to an event. He kick-started the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards by grooving to the remixes of theme songs of series such as Stranger Things, FRIENDS and Law & Order.

Kenan Thompson hosting Emmys 2022

The HBO drama Succession and comedy Ted Lasso took top honours at the Emmy Awards in a ceremony that spread its awards between repeat winners and also honoured several first-timers.

Jason Sudeikis and Jean Smart collected back-to-back acting trophies, while Zendaya picked up her second drama actress prize for Euphoria.

Several new Emmy winners were minted, with Lizzo, Lee Jung-jae of Squid Game and Quinta Brunson and Sheryl Lee Ralph of Abbott Elementary collecting trophies.

Updated Date: September 13, 2022 10:51:34 IST

