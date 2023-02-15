American crime-drama series Breaking Bad to be remade in Korea; will have four seasons

Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul-starrer popular American crime-drama series Breaking Bad will be remade in Korea. Yes, you’ve heard it right! According to an exclusive report by Hankyeoreh, the South Korean remake is presently in the works and will include multiple seasons. Speaking of which, makers have planned for a total of four seasons with productions remaining in the planning stage. No official confirmations have been given about the project and it is also yet to be known about the lead actors of the show. Meanwhile, reports further suggest that the remake will be made under the banner of the JP E&M production house alongside Sony Pictures.

About the Korean remake

According to fresh reports, the Korean remake of Breaking Bad will be directed by Lee Chang-Yeol. Speaking on the same, PD Park Bum Hoon from JP E&M confirmed the news and said, “We are working on a Korean version remake in collaboration with Sony Pictures, which has the copyright to ‘Breaking Bad’.”

The director is known for his previous works like ‘A Song for My Dear’, ‘South of Eden’, ‘Happy Together’, and ‘Trick’. While it is said that the project will go on floors by this year, information about the casting has been kept under wraps, especially for the two major leads. Just like the original one, the Korean remake is also likely to go for an OTT release.

About Breaking Bad

Directed and produced by Vince Gilligan, Breaking Bad is set in New Mexico and revolves around the story of Bryan Cranston who plays the role of Walter White, a high school chemistry teacher who is diagnosed with cancer and ends up in the world of crime to pay his mounting medical bills. He is later joined in by his former student, Jesse Pinkman (played by Aaron Paul) who helps him to expand the business further.

Spanning over five seasons, the show turned out to be a big hit and gained quite a popularity. The show also won 16 Primetime Emmy Awards.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.