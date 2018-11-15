Amazon Prime Video India drops AIB's Tanmay Bhat, Gursimran Khamba from Comicstaan, Ministry respectively

Amazon Prime Video India has dropped Tanmay Bhat from the second season of Comicstaan over #MeToo concerns. In October, Bhat stepped down from his CEO role at All India Bakchod after the group was accused of not talking necessary action against one of its collaborators, who was accused of sexual harassment by multiple women. Amazon told NDTV's Gadgets 360 in a statement that while Bhat was being dropped from the show, Kanan Gill would continue working with Amazon. Gill was also accused of misconduct by several women and issued an apology later.

Both Bhat and Gill served as judges and mentors on the competitive show. Several other top comics such as Kenny Sebastian, Biswa Kalyan Rath and Sapan Verma were also a part of the first season of Comicstaan.

In another development, Gursimran Khamba, the co-founder of AIB, was also removed from Amazon's upcoming project Gormint (erstwhile Ministry), which he was supposed to helm. Khamba, who was accused of sexual misconduct by an unnamed woman, will no longer be involved in the project. “Khamba is not attached to the project at this point,” Vijay Subramaniam, director and head of content at Amazon Prime Video India, told Reuters in an interview. After the allegations surfaced on social media, Khamba issued a statement categorically denying the charges. He has since been placed on a temporary leave of absence by AIB.

