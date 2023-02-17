Following its worldwide release, the Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi-starrer crime-thriller Farzi has achieved the biggest opening for a new Local Original show on Prime Video in India. Released in 37 languages globally, the series was streamed by viewers on Prime Video in over 170 countries and territories already over the launch weekend. With a high IMDb rating of 8.7, the thriller scaled a global milestone as it entered the top 10 trending titles lists on Prime Video in multiple countries and territories around the world including India, U.S., UK, Canada, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand and Malaysia. The show has been applauded by viewers not just in India but also globally for its fast-paced and edgy narration, high-production values and genre-defining performances.

“Buoyed by immense love and appreciation that the show has garnered so far from fans and audiences, at Prime Video, we are committed to building a service that appeals to customers across all of India. Farzi has set an exciting new benchmark against that ambition,” said Sushant Sreeram, Director – SVOD Business, Prime Video, India. “Farzi’s phenomenal success is a testament to the growing global popularity of Indian content, and helps us shine the spotlight on India’s world-class, quintessential and diverse storytelling cultures. We are delighted to have worked with the maverick duo Raj & DK again, and with such an incredible cast. The love from customers everywhere across the country and the world over the launch weekend has been truly humbling and exciting at the same time, and I am certain this is going to get even bigger!”

Creator duo Raj & DK said, “We are elated and overwhelmed by the fantastic response the show has received across the board. The stellar cast did an amazing job, we are grateful that we could get them all in one show! All this love from the audience motivates us to continue to work hard and create compelling content!”

Produced by D2R Films and created by Raj & DK, Farzi marks the digital debut of Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi. The crime thriller revolves around a con-artist sunny (Shahid) who finds himself drawn into the dark while he plots a perfect con. However, Vijay, a fiery but eccentric task force officer, has made it his goal to eliminate the threat he represents to the country. The series is streaming now on Prime Video in India and across 240 countries and territories.

