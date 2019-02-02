Amaal Mallik on sexual harassment claims against uncle Anu Malik: Don't count him as immediate family

Singer and music composer Amaal Mallik has spoken about the allegations of sexual harassment against his uncle, composer Anu Malik. Amaal says that he is close to Sona Mohapatra and believes that if Sona has said something, there is a valid reason behind it.

Amaal, in his interaction with BollywoodLife, says that he does not consider Anu Malik as part of his immediate family. “When it happened, it is obviously a little humiliating. But, more importantly, I would like to say that my family is first my four people. Beyond that, I don’t count anyone as a family. Unki apni family (he has his own family) hai and it was a tough time for them," the portal quotes him saying.

In late 2018, Shweta Pandit accused the The National Award-winning composer of misbehaving with her back in 2001, soon after her Bollywood debut as singer with Mohabbatein (2000). Sona, along with calling out Kailash Kher, had mentioned to Firstpost on 11 October. "Kailash is a serial offender and has been for years, as are many others like Anu Malik in the industry," she said.

The 'Sooraj Dooba Hai' composer extends his support to the #MeToo movement, but suggests that accusers drag the perpetrators to court and get the judicial system involved.

Amaal will serve as a judge on the latest season of singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L’il Champs. Meanwhile, Anu Malik exited Indian Idol soon after allegations against him surfaced.

