Alok Nath to play judge in film about #MeToo movement despite sexual abuse allegations

Alok Nath, who was accused of rape by a veteran writer-director in 2018, will be seen next as a judge in a film revolving around the #MeToo movement. According to Mumbai Mirror, it is titled #MainBhi and will see Nath's character as someone who takes a strong stand against sexual harassment.

Nath confirmed the his role in the film with Mirror, but said it was something he had shot a while ago. "Is there a problem? You sound sad that I’m doing a film. It’s a puny role for poor producers, let it release," added the actor.

Khalid Siddiqui, Shawar Ali and Imran Khan will feature in the film directed by Nasir Khan along with veteran actors Mukesh Khanna and Shahbaz Khan. Shot in Bhopal, former Bigg Boss contestant Sonali Raut will be seen as the female lead.

Siddiqui told the publication that #MainBhi deals with the subject of child molestation, which has not been tapped on screen often. He said that his character along with the others are affected by incidents that change their lives. He revealed that Nath's character would give a speech by the film's end about how sexual harassment is wrong.

The writer-producer who worked with Nath on hit '90s show Tara, had accused him of raping her 19 years ago in a Facebook post on 8 October 2018. She spoke up about her mental trauma which forced her to drink irresponsibly and dabble in drugs up until 2008, and how she finally found her voice back as a writer with social media.

She had alleged that Nath sexually assaulted her on more than one occasion after he was fired from the 1993 show for misbehaving with its lead actor Navneet Nishan. Nishan supported the writer-producer's allegations against Nath while confirming the harassment she had also faced at the hands of the actor.

Updated Date: Mar 01, 2019 11:43:40 IST