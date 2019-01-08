Alok Nath on getting anticipatory bail in writer-producer rape case: 'The truth will be revealed'

Alok Nath, who was granted anticipatory bail in the Dindoshi sessions court on 5 January, has finally broken his silence about the rape case.

The actor told news agency IANS that the court and his lawyers had advised him to talk about the case. He shared that he had been "lying absolutely low" for the last three months since the allegations against him surfaced.

He said that it was not right for him to make any comment at the moment but he was grateful that he had been granted anticipatory bail. He said that when he will be in a position to speak about the case, he will do so. He also thanked his wife and called her a "pillar of strength."

The case follows the incident on 8 October when a writer-producer accused Nath of raping her 20 years ago when she was was working TV show Tara, in a lengthy Facebook status. She had alleged that Nath sexually assaulted her on more than one occasion after he was fired from the 1993 show for misbehaving with its lead actor Navneet Nishan.

Alok Nath and his wife Ashu responded to her allegations by filing a defamation suit in the Dindoshi sessions court, seeking Rs 1 in damages. On 17 October, the screen-writer filed a complaint against Nath Oshiwara police station. He was booked for rape by Mumbai Police on 21 November.

When asked about his next legal action he said, "I cannot preempt anything right now. But one thing I can tell you. This battle will reach its logical conclusion, and the truth, whatever it is, will be revealed.”

Updated Date: Jan 25, 2019 19:29:39 IST