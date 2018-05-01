Allu Arjun's Naa Peru Surya should be as big a blockbuster as Rangasthalam: Ram Charan

The pre-release event of Allu Arjun’s forthcoming Telugu actioner Naa Peru Surya was organised in a grand manner in Hyderabad on 29 April. Ram Charan, fresh off the success of Rangasthalam, presided over as the event’s chief guest and was all praise for Arjun to finally step out of his comfort zone in order to attempt a project that will satisfy him as an actor.

Speaking on the occasion, Charan said he is proud of Bunny (Allu Arjun) to have worked in an army-based film. Naa Peru Surya features Arjun in the role of an army officer with anger issues.

“When I saw the film’s trailer, I wasn’t mesmerised by Bunny’s hard work and enthusiasm because it’s not new to me. He’s been an entertainer from a very young age in our family. I’ve seen his hunger to perform from the time we were kids. At family functions, he’d be first to come forward and dance. I still remember my father telling me to learn from him. I also remember the time when my father called Bunny home, and this was right before the launch of my debut film Chirutha. He asked if I’d be able to live up to the family’s legacy. Bunny was the first person to believe in me and he asked my father to launch me without second thoughts,” recalled Ram Charan, showering praise on Bunny’s growth over the years.

Talking about Vakkantham Vamsi-directed Naa Peru Surya, which is gearing up for release on 4 May for Telugu cinema, Ram Charan said, "We’ve also made critically acclaimed films that have gone on to be super hits. My film Rangasthalam is the most recent example. I believe Naa Peru Surya, which looks like a very honest film, will join this list. Director Vamsi had written my film Yevadu and he has a very stylish writing style. I feel proud of Bunny to have done an army-based film. He’s always been an entertainer, but he’s been on the lookout for projects that can satisfy him as an actor. Therefore, he didn’t mind doing a cameo in Rudhramadevi. Naa Peru Surya will be a noteworthy film in his career.”

In his speech, Arjun thanked Ram Charan for accepting their invitation and gracing the occasion with his presence. He also thanked the Indian Army for extending their support in the making of this project which also stars Anu Emmanuel, Sarath Kumar, Arjun, Nadhiya and Thakur Anoop Singh among others.

Without mincing words, Arjun said if Naa Peru Surya succeeds, all the credit should go its director. “I’m proud to have done this film. I always wanted to be part of an honest film and I thank producer Nallamalupu Bujji for bringing me this story."

An emotional Vamsi said his longtime desire to direct has been fulfilled via Naa Peru Surya. Vamsi has been a writer for over a decade and has been associated with hits such as Kick, Yevadu and Temper among other projects. He thanked Arjun for placing his faith in him. “It takes a lot of courage to believe in a first-time director. Arjun believed in me and we had so much fun working together. He worked on this project with a lot of passion. This is the journey of an angry young man whose biggest goal in his life is to serve for his country.”

Naa Peru Surya is the third big release this summer. Arjun hopes it to be the hat-trick of hits after Rangasthalam and Bharat Ane Nenu.

Updated Date: May 01, 2018 12:07 PM