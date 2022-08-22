As the south superstar recently represented India in New York at the India Day Parade, which is billed as the world’s biggest annual event organised by the Indian diaspora in the United States.

After achieving the milestone of crossing the 300-crore mark with his recent release Pushpa: The Rise - Part 1, pan India star Allu Arjun appears to be leaving no stones unturned to make India proud. The south superstar recently represented India in New York at the India Day Parade, which is billed as the world’s biggest annual event organised by the Indian diaspora in the United States. Now, taking to the story of his official Instagram account, the actor shared several glimpses of his grand appearance at the well-known event in NYC, which celebrated India’s 75th Independence Day. Several videos making rounds on the internet reveal that the actor was accompanied by his wife Sneha Reddy.

While sharing the video of himself waving the Indian National Flag, Arjun wrote in the caption, “It was an honour being the grand marshal at the India Day parade in New York.” Clad in white formals Arjun can be seen standing on an open-top vehicle and waving to the cheering fans and followers. The video shows Sneha standing next to Arjun in a beautiful yellow saree. In the next video, Arjun captured a glimpse of a plethora of crowd, who appeared extremely excited witnessing the actor. In one of the videos, Arjun has a huge LED screen in Time Square that features his stunning image, then he pans the camera to himself. While sharing that video, Arjun wrote in the supers, “Fun Times at Times Square.”

https://www.instagram.com/stories/alluarjunonline/2909940420737065115/

Dropping a series of pictures with the Mayor of New York City Eric Adams, Arjun wrote in the caption, “It was a pleasure meeting the Mayor of New York City. Very Sportive Gentleman. Thank You for the Honours Mr. Eric Adams. Thaggede Le!” While honouring the actor with the certificate of Grand Marshal of New York, the NYC Mayor in the group picture can be seen doing the iconic hook step of the blockbuster movie Pushpa: The Rise, as he posed for the camera. Responding to the same Arjun can be seen laughing out loud. In the next, snippet Arjun and the Mayor can be seen doing the posing with the hook step together. The actor also shared a picture of his certificate.

Meanwhile, after the massive success of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer, the makers have dropped a picture on their official Instagram account to update about the second installment of the movie. The caption of the post read, “Pushpa Raj is back! This time to Rule. Pushpa: The Rule. Pooja Ceremony tomorrow. India's most anticipated sequel is going to be bigger.” Earlier, the shoot was reportedly put on hold amidst the strike of Telugu producers.

