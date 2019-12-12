Allu Arjun channels unbridled swagger in teaser of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, also starring Tabu, Pooja Hedge

Allu Arjun's forthcoming film, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, seems like it has all the ingredients to become a crowd-pleasing entertainer. The teaser of the movie, which was unveiled on Wednesday, sees Allu channel unbridled swagger, from lighting beedi from a scythe to swishing across board meeting rooms in sharp suits.

The teaser begins with a voiceover, which mocks Allu's protagonist for having a protected upbringing. As the voiceover rolls in, Allu struts confidently on a conference room table, leaving everyone inside the room speechless. His father, visibly proud of his son, declares he finally "looks ready." The rest of the clip is filled with slow-motion videos of Allu beating people to a pulp, planting kicks on the villains in succession as he flies about in the air. In a self-aware moment, Allu asks the onlooker if he looks stylish enough but answers his question himself, proclaiming he indeed looks stylish.

Watch the teaser here

The teaser also features Pooja Hedge and Tabu in passing, but not much is revealed about their roles in the movie. Tabu, who last appeared in a Telugu feature more than 10 years ago in 2008, had previously said she plays an "interesting character" in the film, and also mentioned since she had already worked with producer Allu Arvind, the experience of shooting his upcoming film would be easy for her.

The movie also stars Sathyaraj, Jayaram, Rajendra Prasad, Sunil, Navdeep, Brahmaji, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, and Rahul Ramakrishna.

Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, the film marks Allu and Pooja's second collaboration after Duvvada Jagannadham in 2017.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has gained significant buzz on social media as well. While the teaser of the first song, 'Samajavaragamana,' became the fastest Telugu song to reach 100 million views on YouTube, the 'Ramuloo Ramulaa' teaser became the most viewed South Indian song on YouTube within a day.

The movie is scheduled to be released on 12 January, 2020, on the occasion of Sankranthi.

Updated Date: Dec 12, 2019 12:32:22 IST