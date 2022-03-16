All you need to know about The Kapil Sharma Show's controversy around The Kashmir Files
Anupam Kher revealed that he was invited to The Kapil Sharma Show to promote The Kashmir Files but declined because his film deals with a serious subject.
Thank you paji @AnupamPKher for clarifying all the false allegations against me ❤️ और उन सब दोस्तों का भी शुक्रिया जिन्होंने बिना सच जाने मुझे इतनी मोहब्बत दी खुश रहिए, मुस्कुराते रहिये #thekapilsharmashow #Isupportmyself pic.twitter.com/hMxiIy9W8x
— Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) March 14, 2022
How did the controversy start? It was Vivek Agnihotri's response tweet to a fan who asked him why he didn't promote his film on The Kapil Sharma Show that sparked the controversy. The director stated in his tweet that they were not invited to the show because the film does not have a commercial star cast. Following his tweet, several Twitter users called for a boycott of the show and the hashtag "BycottKapilSharmaShow" started to trend. In another tweet, Agnihotri stated that he does not get to decide who should be invited to the comedy show, added fuel to the fire. The Tashkent Files director asserted that Sharma and his producers decided who would be invited on the show. "As far as Bollywood is concerned, I’d say what once Bachchan was quoted saying about Gandhis: They are kings, we are the poor ones", the director added. The tweets soon snowballed into a controversy, with many people tagging Kapil Sharma and asking him the reason behind his refusal to promote The Kashmir Files on his show. Sharma, in his defence, stated that the allegations about his refusal to promote the film on his show were untrue. The comedian added that while he decided to respond to the allegations made by a user since he was asked about it, he would not give any explanation to people who already believed the story to be true. He also asked users to "never believe in one-sided story in today’s social media world".
यह सच नहीं है rathore साहब आपने पूछा इसलिए बता दिया, बाक़ी जिन्होंने सच मान ही लिया उनको explanation देने का क्या फ़ायदा. Just a suggestion as a experienced social media user:- never believe in one sided story in today’s social media world dhanyawaad https://t.co/pJxmf0JlN5 — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) March 10, 2022
