Almost a year after coming off from her nine-year-long conservatorship, actor Amanda Bynes has been hospitalised and has now been put on a psychiatric hold. Bynes who was diagnosed with bipolar disorder along with other mental health issues had her mother as a conservator in 2013, which finally came to an end last year. Reportedly, she recovered from a psychotic episode recently following which she was found roaming all alone and without any clothes on the streets of Los Angeles. The incident is said to have taken place on Sunday morning when the actress herself dialled the emergency number to seek help.

Amanda Bynes is on a 72-hour psychiatric hold

As reported by NBC News, the 36-year-old actress who recently came out for a psychotic episode was seen roaming the streets of Los Angeles alone and naked. As said by the eyewitnesses, Amanda herself waved down a passing vehicle and told the driver about her condition. She also dialed 911 and was then taken to a nearby hospital.

Currently, she has been hospitalised and has been put on a 72-hour long hold. It is believed that she is not hurt or injured.

Amanda is reportedly not been in contact with her family for quite some time and has been off her medicines as well, reported NBC News.

About Amanda Bynes’ diagnosis

Bynes who rose to stardom on Nickelodeon with shows like All That (1996–2000) and The Amanda Show (1999–2002) has also worked in a number of other shows and films. However, in 2010, she took a break from the industry stating that she doesn’t love acting anymore and that’s why have stopped it.

It was in 2013 when she had a public breakdown and was placed on a psychiatric hold. Following this, her mother was then granted a conservatorship over the actress.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.