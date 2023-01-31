One of the finest and most-talented singers we have today, Alka Yagnik is known for giving some of the biggest hits of all time. Her contribution to the music industry is commendable. While the singer has already earned several accolades and titles to her name, it seems like she has now got another feather in her cap! Beating international stars like Taylor Swift and Bad Bunny (Puerto Rico) and star bands like BTS and Blackpink, Yagnik has become the most-streamed artist on YouTube. According to the Guinness World Records, the Indian playback singer had around 15.3 billion streams in 2022 with an average of 42 million per day.

Notably, this is the third time that Alka Yagnik has been holding the top position. Earlier in 2020 and 2021, she had 16.6 billion and 17 billion YouTube streams respectively. Not just that, she has also been holding the number one ranking on YouTube’s weekly music chart since October 2022 and ended the year with a strong number of 366 million streams.

According to ChartMasters, 80% i.e., 12.3 billion of Yagnik’s 2022 streams were made in India followed by which she is also the most listened-to artist in Pakistan with 683 million streams. With this, as she sits at the top of the global rankings, she has been followed by Bad Bunny (Puerto Rico) who holds the second position with 14.7 billion streams.

YouTube’s 2022 streaming figures

While ChartMasters has noted that YouTube’s 2022 streaming figures have been dominated by Asia, especially by Indian artists, the top 5 includes the names of three more Indians including Udit Narayan (10.8 billion), Arijit Singh (10.7 billion) and Kumar Sanu (9.09 billion). Furthermore, South Korean bands BTS and Blackpink have also made it to the top 10.

On the other hand, The Weeknd bagged the 13th spot with 5.7 billion streams, Taylor Swift on the 26th spot with 4.33 billion streams, and Drake on the 50th spot with 2.9 billion streams.

About Alka Yagnik

One of the prominent faces of the Indian music industry, Alka Yagnik created a sensation in the 90s with her melodious voice. She gave some of the greatest numbers to the industry with songs like ‘Gazab Ka Hai Din’, ‘Taal Se Taal Mila’, ‘Ek Do Teen’, ‘Aye Mere Humsafar’, ‘Aisi Deewangi’, and many more.

