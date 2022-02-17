Alka Yagnik on Bappi Lahiri | 'I will always remember him as the sweetest, warmest and most loving man ever'

Alka Yagnik sang the most songs for Bappi Lahiri among the female singers.

As Alka, still in a state of shock puts it, they were recording together so often during the 1980s and 90s that it was like being part of one family.

Alka finally speaks about her beloved Dada. “What do I say? It’s very difficult to find words for someone who has been more than just a colleague … We all know the achievements of THE ‘Bappida’, his amazing versatility, popularity, and trendsetting compositions”

About his schizophrenic music Alka comments, “He was the DISCO KING of music on one hand … and on the other hand he was composing melodious evergreen songs like 'Saiyyan bina ghar soona' (Aangan Ki Kali), 'Chalte chalte mere yeh geet yaad rakhna' (Chalte Chalte), 'Inteha ho gayi intezaar ki' (Sharaabi) and 'Tum saamne baithe rahe ho' (Ikraar).”

But for Alka the personal loss is much deeper than the professional. “He was more to me than a very talented composer with whom I did innumerable hit songs. He was my caring elder brother. Whenever he used to see me low during rehearsals, etc, he would hold my hand and say,’ What’s the matter? I’m your Dada, you are my family, come here (to their home) whenever you are sad or upset … this is your home. Such care concern and familial love is rare in this film industry where one meets professionally and then goes home.”

A flood of memories come to Alka. “I have spent a lot of time with the Lahiris. I was there for every occasion, every celebration, every puja at their home. I have shared their joys and sorrows. In fact, we share a strong family bond.”

How would Alka like to remember Bappi Da? “As the sweetest. warmest and loving man ever, always smiling, very innocent and childlike in so many ways. He always had a good word for everyone. These are the worst times ever. First Lataji, now Bappida I’ve lost two of my favourites within days. The music industry is very poor now. We are losing our gems one by one So so sad I will miss Bappida the great legendary composer a lot, but I will miss my loving sweet Dada even more.”