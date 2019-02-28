Alia Bhatt to reportedly groove alongside Tiger Shroff for a special Student of the Year 2 number

Alia Bhatt, who made her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's high-school romantic drama Student of the Year, may return for the sequel. The actress will reportedly feature alongside Tiger Shroff in a dance number from Student of the Year 2.

As per a Mumbai Mirror report, the number will be choreographed by Farah Khan. The makers are also planning to incorporate Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra in some capacity in the film. The report further states that Alia and Tiger will kick off rehearsals early next week, and will separately shoot for their portions in a grand set constructed in a Mumbai suburban studio.

Earlier, it was reported that Will Smith, too, has been roped in for a cameo appearance in a Student of the Year 2.

Bankrolled by Dharma Productions, Student of the Year 2 will mark the Bollywood debut of Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday. SOTY 2 is being directed by Punit Malhotra who has helmed films such as Gori Tere Pyaar Mein and I Hate Luv Storys in the past.

Alia, on the other hand, will begin shooting for Sadak 2 in April, alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt in Romania.

