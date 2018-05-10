Alia Bhatt-starrer Raazi, Nasereddin Shah's Hope Aur Hum, Monster Hunt 2: Know Your Releases

The dynamic duo of Meghna Gulzar and Alia Bhatt are bringing Raazi to the audiences on 11 May. The long-awaited espionage thriller which also stars Vicky Kaushal, is going head to head with Naseeruddin Shah's Hope Aur Hum, a slice-of-life film.

Braving the clash with two Bollywood outings is Monster Hunt 2, a Chinese-Hong Kong adventure. Here's a lowdown on what to look forward to this weekend:

Raazi



What's it about: Meghna Gulzar's upcoming espionage thriller is about Sehmat, a young Kashmiri spy who gets married to the son (Vicky Kaushal) of a high-profile Pakistani army officer and starts passing on crucial information to the Indian authorities.

Who's in it: Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Soni Razdan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Amruta Khanvilkar, Shishir Sharma, Rajit Kapoor

Why it may work: With the acting chops of Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal and Meghna Gulzar's directorial vision, there's very little that could go wrong with this film. An adaptation of Harinder Sikka's novel Calling Sehmat, the film looks like a thrilling ride and is also the first collaboration between real life mother-daughter duo, Soni and Alia.

Hope Aur Hum

What it's about: The journey of three men from three different generations dealing with their own problems and the differences in their approach to life.

Who's in it: Naseeruddin Shah, Sonali Kulkarni, Aamir Bashir, Naveen Kasturia, Kabir Sajid

Why it may work: Although things are looking up for Raazi, it might not be everyone's cup of tea — especially for a family movie night. Hope Aur Hum, however, is a light-hearted film with ample life lessons which one could enjoy on a casual movie night. Also, Naseeruddin Shah's comic timing could turn things around for the film.



Monster Hunt 2





What's it about: In the second installment, Wuba separates from his human parents and goes on a journey on his own. The death of the evil king has hasn't done anything to the peace in the monster world which brings with itself all new problems for Wuba.

Who's in it: Tony Chiu-Wai Leung, Baihe Bai, Boran Jing

Why it may work: The mammoth success of the film after release in China has set the pace for its worldwide success. A family entertainer, Monster Hunt 2 may also strike a chord with the older generations for its endearing central character.

Updated Date: May 10, 2018 16:16 PM