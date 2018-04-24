Watch: Hope Aur Hum trailer shows Naseeruddin Shah as an unconventional patriarch

The trailer of Sudip Bandopadhyay's Hope Aur Hum has been released and it sets the pace for a slice-of-life film based around a family of five.

Naseeruddin Shah, the head of this family, lives with his two sons (Aamir Bashir and Naveen Kasturia), his daughter in law (Sonali Kulkarni) and grandchildren (Kabir Sajid and Virti Vaghani). The trailer shows the journey of three men from three different generations dealing with their own problems and the differences in their approach to life.

Although Shah is the patriarch of the family, he is approachable and easy going. With a piece of advice for everyone in the family and life lessons which he in sharp one-liners, you can tell it's him, who holds the family together. Meanwhile, Kasturia is still navigating his young years, making bad decisions because he can. The little one, is overcoming his own fears and doubts about life as he comes of age.

Amid all the men, a formidable Kulkarni, who was last seen in Poster Boys, runs the household and is responsible for looking after these men who need her assistance in some way or the other.

Produced by Samira Bandyopadhyay, Hope Aur Hum releases on 11 May, 2018.

Watch the trailer here:

Updated Date: Apr 24, 2018 17:03 PM