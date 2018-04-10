Raazi trailer: Meghna Gulzar's fierce espionage thriller could be a game changer for Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal

Right from the onset of the two-minute-long trailer of Raazi, you get a sense of what the film is going to, in a good way. It is definitely going to be one of Alia Bhatt's finest performances of her promising career so far. For director Meghna Gulzar, it will be one more feather in her cap after Talvar and for Vicky Kaushal, it will be her big bollywood breakout role. Therefore, if what you see in the trailer is further enhanced in the film, then Raazi is going to be a game changer for a lot of people.

Raazi is the tale of a young Indian woman Sehmat, who is married off to a Pakistani boy who hails from a family of army-men. Sehmat's father is a true-blue patriot (or so he thinks) and asks his daughter to be the "eyes and ears of India" in the neighbouring country. Rigorous martial arts, shooting and fitness regimes take over and Sehma is fully equipped to be a spy. What follows is an intense tale of betrayal, lies, agenda and secrecy.

Torn between her duties as the wife of a Pakistani and her Indian-ness, Bhatt's Sehmat remains the focal point of the trailer. Her character is mysteriously splendid and so self-aware. Kaushal, who clearly has no idea who he's married to, is faithfully by her side, unaware. Considering the lasting impact of its trailer, Raazi looks like it has the potential to be one of the most successful films of the year.

Backed by Junglee Pictures and Dharma Productions, Raazi releases on 11 May, 2018.

Watch the trailer here:

Published Date: Apr 10, 2018 08:46 AM | Updated Date: Apr 10, 2018 08:46 AM