The marriage festivities kick-started with a Ganesh Puja at the groom's house Vastu, followed by Mehendi ceremony.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are all geared up to tie the knot today. Yesterday, actor Ranbir Kapoor hosted the mehendi and haldi ceremony at their Pali Hill residence. As per media reports celebrities such as Karan Johar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Zoya Akhtar, Masaba Gupta, Varun Dhawan, Ayan Mukerji, Arjun Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, Akansha Ranjan, and Anushka Ranjan are set to attend Alia and Ranbir’s wedding. Also present at the haldi and mehendi ceremony were Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Karan Johar.

Ranbir's baraat procession will move from Krishna Raj bungalow, the under-construction future home of Ranbir and Alia named after the late Raj Kapoor's wife, from one part of Mumbai's tony Pali Hill neighbourhood to Ranbir's current home, Vastu, in another part of the same area. The two addresses are separated by less than a couple of kilometres.

(With added inputs from agencies)