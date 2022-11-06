Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor announced their pregnancy on June 27, and now, the couple has been blessed with a baby girl. November 6 it is. Alia Bhatt was admitted to Reliance Hospital for delivery and Ranbir Kapoor was spotted arriving to be with his wife earlier today.

The actress shared a note with fans on her Instagram story:

The couple tied the knot earlier this year on April 14 and also starred in their first film together Brahmastra. This is indeed a spectacular year for Alia as all her professional assignments have turned out to be critical and commercial successes. And it’s also her 10th year in Bollywood.

Taking to the caption of her beautiful post recently, Alia revealed that she is “grateful” and showered her love upon her fans and followers for supporting her. While sharing the picture Alia wrote in the caption, “10 years today…and I am so so grateful.. Every single day!!!.. I promise to be better – dream deeper – work harder!!!!! thank you for the magic…love love and only love.”

Alia looked alluring in her latest close-frame selfie. Sporting a white tank top, the Brahmastra actress looks beautiful with her hair open. Standing amidst the lush greenery, Alia can be seen flashing her million-dollar smile at the camera. Right from debuting as a student in Karan Johar’s Student Of The Yearto Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi or being part of magical Astraverse in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, Alia’s growth has been witnessed by cinephiles across the globe.

Now let’s see what Ranbir and Alia name their girl child.

