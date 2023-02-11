Returning with its 10th film in the series, the Fast & Furious franchise is all set to bring back the adventures of Vin Diesel’s Dominic Torreto to a close with Fast X. The trailer of the upcoming action-drama film was recently released and we can say it is worth the wait! While the film brings back the spectacular star cast of Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, Jason Statham, and John Cena among others, the film has also got some new faces with Jason Momoa and Brie Larson. Amid all the hype, fans still can’t get over Paul Walker’s Brian O’Conner who was a huge part of the franchise until his tragic death in 2013.

Paul, who shared a very close bonding with his co-actor Vin Diesel, worked alongside him for the first seven films in the series. While his untimely demise came as a huge tragedy for Diesel, the actor always ensured that Walker’s memory lives on, both on-and-off screens. This time too, while speaking to the media during the trailer launch of Fast X, Diesel was seen remembering his old friend as he said that there was not even a single moment when he didn’t think of Paul Walker.

While honoring the legacy of Paul Walker at the Fast X trailer launch and responding to what Walker would say about the film, the actor said, “Paul Walker, what do I think he will say? How often do you think I think about him? From day one since I am making this movie on and off set, there’s not even a minute that goes by that I don’t have the blessing or being guided by that spirit.”

Fast X trailer

The breathtaking trailer of Fast X brings back Dominic Toretto with his ‘family’ as he fights against a new villain named Dante (portrayed by Jason Momoa). From heavy-duty actions to drama and a lot of street racing, the explosive trailer will definitely give fans a ‘racy’ experience.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel)



With the curtain now pulled off from the 10th film in the long-running franchise, it basically revolves around the revenge story of Dante, who has ties with the 2011’s ‘Fast Five’. The film also gives a glimpse of Dom and Brian’s mega heist from the film. With vengeance on his mind, Dante threatens to ‘tear’ Dom’s family as he says “Toretto is about to learn everything about fear.”

The film is all set to hit theatres on 19 May this year.