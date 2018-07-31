You are here:

Ali Fazal, Freida Pinto to be part of IFFM panel discussion on being non-American actors in the West

FP Staff

Jul,31 2018 16:37:38 IST

Actors Freida Pinto and Ali Fazal, who have worked in several Hollywood projects, will be a part of a panel discussion at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne.

Ali Fazal (left) and Freida Pinto (right). Facebook/ @AliFazalOfficial, freidapinto

Ali Fazal (left) and Freida Pinto (right). Facebook/ @AliFazalOfficial, freidapinto

The duo will deliver a talk on the challenges associated with being a non-American actor working in the West.
Pinto will also attend the Australian premiere of her film Love Sonia while Ali has been elected as the jury member for the Short Film Awards category at the festival.

"It's always interesting to talk to people of different countries and background. It gives you great perspective. This in fact is my first time to Australia and to get a chance to interact with film lovers and film students on a topic about crossing over is exciting and there's so much to speak about.
"I'm looking forward to do this talk and discussion alongside someone talented like Freida," the Victoria and Abdul star said in a statement.

Ali Fazal is currently working on his forthcoming films, Prasthanam alongside Sanjay Dutt and Manisha Koirala and Tigmanshu Dhulia's Milan Talkies

The panel discussion will also have Love Sonia director Tabrez Noorani. The festival runs from 10 t0 22 August.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Jul 31, 2018 16:37 PM

tags: #Ali Fazal #BuzzPatrol #Freida Pinto #Indian Film Festival of Melbourne #Love Sonia #Milan Talkies #prasthanam #Tabrez Noorani

also see

Richa Chadha on Bollywood speaking about social issues: Why is nobody questioning our elected leaders?

Richa Chadha on Bollywood speaking about social issues: Why is nobody questioning our elected leaders?

Jim Sarbh’s Bengali debut Jonaki, directed by Aditya Sengupta, to be screened at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

Jim Sarbh’s Bengali debut Jonaki, directed by Aditya Sengupta, to be screened at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

Tigmanshu Dhulia's Milan Talkies starring Ali Fazal, Shraddha Srinath to release on 18 January 2019

Tigmanshu Dhulia's Milan Talkies starring Ali Fazal, Shraddha Srinath to release on 18 January 2019