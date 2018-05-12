Timothy Olyphant to star in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood alongside Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio

Days after his Netflix comedy Santa Clarita Diet was renewed for a third season, Timothy Olyphant is in negotiations to join Quentin Tarantino's late '60s period thriller, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, according to Deadline.

There is no information at this time about who Olyphant will be portraying. Olyphant has never before worked with Tarantino.

The actor could be playing a fictional character, like Olyphant's future co-stars Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio. He could also be playing an actual person, like Margot Robbie's character of Sharon Tate in Tarantino's upcoming drama-thriller movie.

Apart from Robbie, DiCaprio and Pitt, Olyphant will be joining frequent Tarantino collaborators Kurt Russell, Tim Roth, Burt Reynolds and Michael Madsen in the movie about a TV actor and his stunt double set during the Charles Manson murders in 1969 Los Angeles.

DiCaprio will be seen as Rick Dalton, former star of a western TV series, and Pitt as his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth. The story will revolve around them struggling to survive in a Hollywood they no longer recognize. Although, one thing familiar to them is Rick’s next-door neighbor: Sharon Tate.

Timothy Olyphant is widely recognized for starring in TV shows Justified and Deadwood. He has also starred in well-known movies like Scream 2, A Man Apart, Catch and Release, Hitman, and The Crazies (2010)

