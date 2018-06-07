Dakota Fanning joins Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Damian Lewis, Emile Hirsch, Dakota Fanning have been added to the cast of Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

The three actors, along with Luke Perry, Clifton Collins Jr, Keith Jefferson and Nicholas Hammond, join Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Burt Reynolds and Timothy Olyphant in Tarantino's latest project, which is based on the murder of actor Sharon Tate and three others at the hands of the Manson family cult.

Lewis, best known for TV shows like Homeland and Wolf Hall, will play actor Steve McQueen, while Fanning will portray Squeaky Fromme, the Manson disciple who later tried to assassinate President Gerald Ford, reported Deadline.

Hammond has been cast as play director Sam Wanamaker; and Hirsch as Jay Sebring, the Hollywood hairstylist who was one of four victims in the Tate murders on Cielo Drive.

The director is reuniting with DiCaprio and Pitt after having worked with them on the films Django Unchained and Inglourious Basterds respectively.

DiCaprio, 43, plays Rick Dalton, an ageing, out-of-work actor in the film, with Pitt, 54, as his longtime stunt double named Cliff Booth. The two characters happen to be the neighbours of Tate, to be played by Robbie.

Three Tarantino regulars - Kurt Russell (The Hateful Eight), Tim Roth (Reservoir Dogs), and Michael Madsen (Kill Bill) will also be making appearance in small/cameo-style roles.

The film will release on 19 August next year commemorating the 50th anniversary of the murders.

