Akshaye Khanna reportedly no longer part of Section 375: Marzi Ya Jabardasti; makers contemplate legal recourse

Eversince Akshaye Kumar priortised his dates for the political drama The Accidental Prime Minister with Anupam Kher, his other project, Section 375, has been stuck on the back-burner with the shoot yet to start. Now, the makers of Section 375 have decided to cut Akshaye Khanna loose, as reported by DNA.

Section 375: Marzi Ya Jabardasti, a movie that explores the issue of misuse of rape laws in India, had Akshaye Khanna and Richa Chadda in the lead. Due to alleged differences with Akshaye Khanna over his unavailability, script changes, and accusation of contract violation, the Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak produced movie has decided to not continue with Akshaye in the lead.

The allegations against the actor include his demand for twice the fee signed in the contract, and his disinterest in the project when the remuneration was not doubled. It is also being said that he allotted his dates to The Accidental Prime Minister instead of Section 375.

The makers of Section 375 are so miffed that they are contemplating legal recourse over Akshaye for dishonouring the contract he had signed with them, as reported by DNA.

The Ittlefaq actor, who has started a second inning of his acting career after a self imposed hiatus, had also refused to be part of Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK’s web series The Family Man over his fee, and was replaced by Manoj Bajpayee.

Akshaye Khanna, who has been praised for his recent roles in Ittefaq and Mom, is known for his reticent attitude and has been quoted in the past saying, "As I had taken a long break from work, I mentally decided I want to start again with smaller roles initially at least in the first two-three films. I don’t want to be rusty, my craft should be well-oiled. I did not want to compromise on the quality of the roles — so whether it was Dishoom or Mom or Ittefaq the quality of my role was never compromised. The size of the role might be smaller. The role may be smaller but the impact it should have on the audience should be uncompromising,"

Updated Date: Jun 14, 2018 14:51 PM