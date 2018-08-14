Akshay Kumar's Tapan Das in Gold could be based on the man who initiated Olympic movement in India

Gold, the forthcoming sports drama, will see Akshay playing Tapan Das, a hockey team manager who dreams to win a newly-independent India a gold medal — which he eventually ends up getting at the 1948 Olympics.

An Indian Express report recently stated that the Reema Kagti directorial, which is reportedly inspired from true events and real-life characters could be based on the life of Moin-ul-Haq, the man regarded as the one who started the Olympic movement in India.

Moin-ul-Haq was the chef-de-mission of the Indian Olympic contingent when India participated as a free country for the first time at the Olympics in 1948 in London. Moin-ul-Haq identified the potential underlying in the sport despite India reeling under much distress at the time.

A Padma Shri recipient, Moin-Ul-Haq was instrumental in finding and fostering talent, even in people who had never played a sport in their lives, the report said.

Patna, the place where Moin-Ul-Hhaq is originally from, even has a stadium dedicated to him, renamed after his death in 1970.

Gold, which releases on 15 August, also stars Mouni Roy, Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh, Vineet Singh among others.

