You are here:

Akshay Kumar's Tapan Das in Gold could be based on the man who initiated Olympic movement in India

FP Staff

Aug,14 2018 14:23:04 IST

Gold, the forthcoming sports drama, will see Akshay playing Tapan Das, a hockey team manager who dreams to win a newly-independent India a gold medal — which he eventually ends up getting at the 1948 Olympics.

An Indian Express report recently stated that the Reema Kagti directorial, which is reportedly inspired from true events and real-life characters could be based on the life of Moin-ul-Haq, the man regarded as the one who started the Olympic movement in India.

Akshay Kumar in a still from Gold. Image via Twitter/@filmfare

Akshay Kumar in a still from Gold. Image via Twitter/@filmfare

Moin-ul-Haq was the chef-de-mission of the Indian Olympic contingent when India participated as a free country for the first time at the Olympics in 1948 in London. Moin-ul-Haq identified the potential underlying in the sport despite India reeling under much distress at the time.

A Padma Shri recipient, Moin-Ul-Haq was instrumental in finding and fostering talent, even in people who had never played a sport in their lives, the report said.

Patna, the place where Moin-Ul-Hhaq is originally from, even has a stadium dedicated to him, renamed after his death in 1970.

Gold, which releases on 15 August, also stars Mouni Roy, Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh, Vineet Singh among others.

(Also read: Gold isn't just about hockey; everyone should play sport and it doesn’t matter which: Akshay Kumar)

Updated Date: Aug 14, 2018 14:23 PM

tags: #Akshay Kumar #Amit Sadh #Bollywood #BuzzPatrol #Gold #Kunal Kapoor #Moin-ul-Haq #Mouni Roy #Reema Kagti #Vineet Singh

also see

Gold director Reema Kagti: India has such a glorious tradition of hockey, felt I should make a film on it

Gold director Reema Kagti: India has such a glorious tradition of hockey, felt I should make a film on it

Watch: Gold song 'Bolte Parini' sees Akshay Kumar's Tapan Das profess his love to Mouni Roy

Watch: Gold song 'Bolte Parini' sees Akshay Kumar's Tapan Das profess his love to Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy dismisses reports of Salman Khan recommending her name for Akshay Kumar's Gold

Mouni Roy dismisses reports of Salman Khan recommending her name for Akshay Kumar's Gold