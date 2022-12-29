Author and Akshay Kumar’s wife Twinkle Khanna turned a year wiser today, and on the occasion of her 48th birthday, wishes have started to pour in. As Twinkle is celebrating her special day today, several fans and many industry friends have flooded social media with their love and blessings. Therefore, superstar Akshay was among the first ones to wish his better half on her special day. Taking to his official Instagram account, Akshay dropped a cheerful unseen video of Twinkle. The actor shared the hilarious video along with a heart-melting note, wherein he expressed his love for his wife. While Twinkle’s video will make you laugh out loud, Akshay’s beautiful message will surely leave you in awe. And chances are really high that you might play the video in a loop.

Penning down a sweet birthday note for Twinkle, Akshay made sure to pull his wife’s leg as he urged her to stop singing, after witnessing her live performance in the video. Akshay’s birthday note for Twinkle read, “While you may be glad to have missed my live performance the other day, I’m glad I get to witness you and all your madness every single day! But as much as I love you, I really think you should stop singing. And Happy birthday Tina.”

In the video, Twinkle can be seen having the time of her life, as she is singing and dancing at the same time. Presumably, it appears Akshay has recorded his wife in her most candid moment, as one can hear him giggling behind the camera. Moreover, it seems the video was taken during the Christmas celebration at their place as one can see Twinkle dancing at the forefront of a decorated Christmas tree and presents kept below it. Twinkle looks alluring in her mint colour baggy kaftan dress, featuring a thigh-high slit in the middle and a V-neckline. The author completed her look with her usual wavy open tresses, golden ear loops, and matching choker. Twinkle paired it all with a gleaming copper colour clutch. Twinkle kept it minimal by carrying no make-up look and going with no accessories in her hands.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)



On the other hand, Twinkle, who shares her birthday with her late father and legendary star Rajesh Khanna, took to her official Instagram account to drop a throwback monochrome picture from her childhood with him. While sharing the picture, Twinkle wrote in the caption, “A bittersweet shared birthday and a lifetime of memories.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna)



Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay was last seen in Ram Setu and Raksha Bandhan. Next, he will be seen in Selfieeco-starring Emraan Hashmi. The actor also has Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and OMG 2 in his pipeline.

