It seems inordinately ironical that the first two episodes of Season 7 of Karan Johar’s sinfully entertaining Koffee With Karan featured pairs of stars who professed a durable bonding for one another. But during the course of their conversation with Karan, Ranveer-Alia and Janhvi-Sara did not seem as comfortable with one another as they should have been.

On the other hand, Akshay Kumar and Samantha Ruth Prabhu who didn’t even know one another before coming to Karan’s show this week, were completely at ease in one another’s company, thereby making this the most engaging episode so far.

I have seldom seen Akshay Kumar so relaxed with a co-guest on Koffee With Karan. After watching the episode when I mentioned this to Karan Johar he explained that Akshay wanted to make Samantha as comfortable as possible on the show.Apparently, Akshay had been briefed by his wife Twinkle Khanna (who is incontrovertibly the ruling partner in the marriage) to make Samantha feel comfortable. Twinkle had “instructed” her obedient husband to give Samantha the gift hamper on Karan’s show even if he won it. Which is what he very gracefully did even though he won the rapid fire round by a mammoth margin.

Akshay Kumar was quite the suave ladies’ man on the show. And not in any obvious way. When Samantha ooohed and aahed about Ranveer Singh, Akshay sportingly joined in the chorus revealing how Ranveer likes to make himself comfortable in his lap whenever they meet. This is something I’ve heard from many actors on the sets of Karan Johar’s under-production film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. And not everyone who encounters this over-gregarious habit of Ranveer is pleased with it.

The difference between the sociableness of Akshay and of Ranveer is the difference between moderation and excess. We saw Ranveer overplaying the friendliness card with Alia. Akshay was attentive and warm with Samantha(“Sam”). Even when he did that startling twirl with Samantha to her Oo Aantava song it was a moment of dignified celebration.

Trust Karan Johar to get Samantha to do what she had vowed to never do. She spoke about her broken marriage with Naga Chaitanya. When Karan asked about the status of her rapport with her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya, Samantha replied, “You mean if you put us both in a room, you'd have to hide sharp objects? Yes, as of now."

About being trolled after the divorce Samantha replied, “I couldn't really complain about it because I chose that path, I chose to be transparent and I chose to reveal a lot of my life. And, when the separation happened, I couldn't be too upset about it because they invested in my life and it was my responsibility to have answers which I didn't at that point of time. I think I came out of it okay, better than okay."

She also added laughingly that Karan Johar had promised not to bring up the broken marriage on the show. Now I know why Samantha’s ex-husband Naga Chaitanya won’t come on Koffee With Karan even if Karan’s promises him two gift hampers.

Subhash K Jha is a Patna-based film critic who has been writing about Bollywood for long enough to know the industry inside out.

