Lok Sabha Election 2019 Phase 4 Voting: Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor cast votes in Mumbai

FP Staff

Apr 29, 2019 11:40:17 IST

Check out our live coverage of Lok Sabha Polls 2019 Phase 4.

The fourth phase of Lok Sabha Election 2019 has begun in 72 parliamentary constituencies across nine states, including Maharashtra. A number of Bollywood personalities, including Priyanka Chopra, Madhuri Dixit, Aamir Khan, Dia Mirza, Sonali Bendre, Rekha and actor-turned politician Urmila Matondar turned up at polling booths to cast their votes.

Madhuri Dixit-Nene and Priyanka Chopra took to Twitter and shared pictures of their inked fingers.

Kareena Kapoor Khan cast her vote at Durello Convent High school in Bandra. Photo/ Sachin Gokhale

Vidya Balan casts her vote near Khar police station in Mumbai. Photo/ Sachin Gokhale

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao cast their votes at St Anne's High School in Bandra. Photo/Sachin Gokhake

Kangana Ranaut cast her vote at B. P. M High school in Mumbai

Veteran actress Rekha in Mount Mary Convent High school in Bnadra to cast her vote. Photo/Sachin Gokhale

Actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar, who is contesting the elections from Mumbai- North, cast her vote in Bandra

Actress Sonali Bendre with husband Goldie Behl cast their votes at Jamnabai Narsee School in Juhu

Ajay Devgn and Kajol snapped as they stepped out to cast their vote in a Juhu school

Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor poses with family after casting his vote

Dia Mirza has also cast her vote

Prem Chopra cast his vote in the Lok Sabha polls in Mumbai today. Photo/ Sachin Gokhale

Rahul Bose posted a picture after casting his vote in the 2019 Lok Sabha Election, urging others to excercise their democratic rights as well.

Updated Date: Apr 29, 2019 12:42:39 IST

