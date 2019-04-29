You are here:

Lok Sabha Election 2019 Phase 4 Voting: Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor cast votes in Mumbai

The fourth phase of Lok Sabha Election 2019 has begun in 72 parliamentary constituencies across nine states, including Maharashtra. A number of Bollywood personalities, including Priyanka Chopra, Madhuri Dixit, Aamir Khan, Dia Mirza, Sonali Bendre, Rekha and actor-turned politician Urmila Matondar turned up at polling booths to cast their votes.

Madhuri Dixit-Nene and Priyanka Chopra took to Twitter and shared pictures of their inked fingers.

Voting is our right, let's use it wisely! The future of our country is in our hands. Let's do our duty and #VoteForIndia pic.twitter.com/TrFUVEFWJS — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) April 29, 2019

This is the moment that matters.... Every vote is a voice that counts. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/L0AHJLL4uY — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 29, 2019

Rahul Bose posted a picture after casting his vote in the 2019 Lok Sabha Election, urging others to excercise their democratic rights as well.

