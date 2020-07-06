Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor's Bellbottom becomes first Hindi film to commence shooting post lockdown

Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, Bellbottom is scheduled to go on floors in August in the UK, said a press release.

Bellbottom, starring Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta, will be the first film to commence shooting after the months-long lockdown.

Directed by Ranjit M Tewari and written by Aseem Arrora & Parveez Shaikh, the schedule of the movie is set to begin from August. The entire team of Bellbottom will be heading to the UK for the same, said a press release.

The coronavirus pandemic has taken a huge toll on the entertainment industry. Across the world, film festivals have been stalled, music concerts postponed, cinema halls are shut and movie releases are being pushed indefinitely. In the wake of social distancing, production schedules have been disrupted as a result of the outbreak making it dangerous for crews and gatherings of people to be out together.

In early June, the Maharashtra government announced film and television shooting could resume in non-containment zones as a part of the relaxations that the state would undergo in upcoming months. However, the Cultural Affairs ministry said that producers will have to conduct pre-production and post-production works by adhering to the guidelines laid down by the government.

Kapoor who was recently announced to star opposite Kumar in the film said, "I am thrilled to partner with Pooja Entertainment who have already made me feel at home at this initial stage of our film. Hoping that this excitement will translate beautifully on screen."

The film is reportedly set in the 1980s and is about one of India’s forgotten heroes.

Pooja Entertainment presents in association with Emmay Entertainment Bellbottom Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani.

Bellbottom is set to release on 2 April, 2021.