Twinkle Khanna announced the news on Instagram and requested others to contribute in whatever way they can.

Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases across the country, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and his wife Twinkle Khanna have donated 100 oxygen concentrators. Announcing this on Instagram, Twinkle requested others to contribute in whatever way they can to help people who are fighting COVID-19 “so we can look back at this bleak moment and at least say it took the worst but it brought out the best in all of us”.

Check out the announcement here



Fashion stylist Anaita Shroff Adjania hailed this move. Earlier Akshay had already donated Rs 1 crore to politician and former cricketer Gautam Gambhir’s foundation for coronavirus aid. Thanking him, Gambhir wrote, “Every help in this gloom comes as a ray of hope”.

Replying to the tweet, Akshay tweeted back that these are really tough times and he’s glad that he could help.

Earlier this month, on 4 April, Akshay had tested positive for the virus. As a precautionary measure, he was hospitalised the next day. Along with him, 45 crew members of his upcoming film Ram Setu had also tested positive for coronavirus . The shooting was then halted.

The Housefull actor was discharged from the hospital on 12 April. His wife and former actress Twinkle informed his fans through an Instagram post. She wrote that it’s “good to have him back around”. She also shared a caricature of Akshay and herself.

Akshay is all set to resume shooting for Ram Setu once the second wave of COVID-19 subsides.