Akshay Kumar returns home after being hospitalised for COVID-19, wife Twinkle Khanna confirms on Instagram

Akshay Kumar has come back home from the hospital post his COVID-19 diagnosis last week, his wife, actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna, confirmed on Monday.

Khanna posted a caricature of the couple and wrote on Instagram, "Good to have him back around."

The actor had tested positive on 4 April while shooting for his upcoming film Ram Setu along with Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrat Bharucha. Later on 5 April, he was hospitalized as a precautionary measure.

Around 45 crew members of the film had also tested positive for the virus, following which the shooting was halted.

Meanwhile, apart from Ram Setu, Kumar has a string of films lined up including Bell Bottom, Sooryavanshi, Prithviraj, Bachchan Pandey, Atrangi Re and Raksha Bandhan.

Khanna is a producer and an author. As a producer, her last movie was Kumar's 2018 film Padman. She has also written books such as Mrs Funnybones: She's Just Like You And A Lot Like Me, The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad and Pyjamas Are Forgiving.