Akshay Kumar's Ram Setu shoot halted after actor, 45 crew members test positive for COVID-19
On Monday, Akshay Kumar said that he was hospitalised a day after testing positive for coronavirus.
A day after Akshay Kumar tested positive for the coronavirus , it has been confirmed that 45 crew members of his film Ram Setu sets have also tested positive for COVID-19 , reports The Indian Express.
The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) president BN Tiwari confirmed the news and said, “It’s quite unfortunate that so many people tested positive at one go. While most were junior artists, a few from Akshay Kumar’s team also tested positive for COVID-19 . They have all been quarantined and provided medical attention. With Akshay also in quarantine, the shoot has been suspended as of now."
Earlier, on Monday (5 April), Kumar revealed that he has been hospitalised, "I am doing fine but as a precautionary measure under medical advice, I have been hospitalised," the actor added.
Read his tweet here
— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 5, 2021
On 30 March, Kumar had begun shooting for his action-adventure drama Ram Setu. Directed by Abhishek Sharma of Parmanu and Tere Bin Laden fame, the film is produced by Kumar's Cape of Good Films, Abundantia Entertainment, Lyca Productions and Amazon Prime Video.
The film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha. Filmmaker Chandraprakash Dwivedi, who has directed Kumar-starrer upcoming period film Prithviraj, is attached as a creative producer.
The team had kickstarted the filming of Ram Setu with a mahurat shot in Ayodhya on 18 March.
also read
Veteran actor Sharmila Tagore receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Sharmila Tagore received the first round of the coronavirus vaccine in Gurugram’s Artemis Hospital on 20 March.
Chehre producer Anand Pandit on why Rhea Chakraborty is absent from film's promotions: 'Wanted to give her space'
Chehre producer Anand Pandit says the team steered clear of mentioning Rhea Chakraborty's name in the upcoming film until its trailer launch as they wanted to give the actor some space from public scrutiny.
Samir Soni's debut book, on anxiety and self discovery, to be published by OM Books International
Samir Soni said his book titled, My Experiments with Silence, will include "some of my darkest, most intense and introspective thoughts."