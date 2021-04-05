Akshay Kumar's Ram Setu shoot halted after actor, 45 crew members test positive for COVID-19

On Monday, Akshay Kumar said that he was hospitalised a day after testing positive for coronavirus.

A day after Akshay Kumar tested positive for the coronavirus , it has been confirmed that 45 crew members of his film Ram Setu sets have also tested positive for COVID-19 , reports The Indian Express.

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) president BN Tiwari confirmed the news and said, “It’s quite unfortunate that so many people tested positive at one go. While most were junior artists, a few from Akshay Kumar’s team also tested positive for COVID-19 . They have all been quarantined and provided medical attention. With Akshay also in quarantine, the shoot has been suspended as of now."

Earlier, on Monday (5 April), Kumar revealed that he has been hospitalised, "I am doing fine but as a precautionary measure under medical advice, I have been hospitalised," the actor added.

On 30 March, Kumar had begun shooting for his action-adventure drama Ram Setu. Directed by Abhishek Sharma of Parmanu and Tere Bin Laden fame, the film is produced by Kumar's Cape of Good Films, Abundantia Entertainment, Lyca Productions and Amazon Prime Video.

The film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha. Filmmaker Chandraprakash Dwivedi, who has directed Kumar-starrer upcoming period film Prithviraj, is attached as a creative producer.

The team had kickstarted the filming of Ram Setu with a mahurat shot in Ayodhya on 18 March.