Akshay Kumar trolled after old video of him saying 'Toronto is my home' resurfaces

FP Staff

May 04, 2019 12:45:28 IST

Akshay Kumar is facing trolls on social media after an old video of him saying "Toronto is my home" surfaced on the internet. The actor had on 3 May released a statement via his official Twitter account about his Canadian citizenship and had said that he did not understand the negativity and "unwarranted interest" around the subject.

The video that a user shared in response to Akshay's statement shows him addressing the crowd at an event, most likely in the city of Toronto: "I must tell you one thing; this is my home. Toronto is my home. After I retire from the film industry, I'm going to come back and stay here."

While some Twitter users have defended the actor, some have branded him a "hypocrite", a "fake patriot".

 

Akshay's recent 'non-political interview' with Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also snubbed as it was seen as an appendage of Modi's political campaign. He also could not cast his vote in the ongoing Lok Sabha election 2019 due to his Canadian citizenship, something which attracted considerable media attention given the actor's involvement in political events and discussions. He is also known to be part of many patriotic films such as Airlift, PadmanToilet - Ek Prem Katha, as well as the upcoming Mission Mangal.

