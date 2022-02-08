The 2.11 minute trailer features Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar engaging in high-octane action scenes with a group of armed special forces officials.

Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar are all set to appear together in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Touted to be a remake of the 1998 Amitabh Bachchan - Govinda film of the same name, the film will release on Christmas 2023.

The makers of the film have released a unique announcement video for their film today, 8 February. The 2.11 minute trailer features Shroff and Kumar engaging in high-octane action scenes with a group of armed special forces officials. It is later revealed that the two actors were on the opposite sides of the same set. The two then have a hilarious conversation about clashing at the box office and then decide to collaborate.

The announcement trailer was also shared by Akshay Kumar on his social media handles. The Sooryavanshi star tagged Tiger Shroff in his post and wrote a hilarious caption as well “The year you debuted in this world, I debuted in films. Phir bhi muqabla karoge Chote Miyan? Chal phir ho jaye full-on action! “ wrote Kumar.

The film is being helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, who is known for his films Tiger Zinda Hai and Sultan. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is being produced under the banner of Pooja Entertainment, with Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar as the producers.

While Kumar is said to step into the shoes of Amitabh Bachchan's Bade Miyan in the movie, Shroff will protray Govinda's character Chote Miyan. According to media reports, Shraddha Kapoor has been approached to star opposite Shroff in the movie. The duo have worked together previously in Baaghi and Baaghi 3.

Apart from Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Kumar has Aanand L. Rai’s Raksha Bandhan with Bhumi Pednekar in his kitty. He is also gearing up for the release of his movie Ram Setu, opposite Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha.

On the work front, Shroff has Ganapath, with Kriti Sanon, and Heropanti 2, opposite Tara Sutaria, up for release.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will release on Christmas 2023 in Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu.