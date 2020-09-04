Akshay Kumar shares look from Into The Wild with Bear Grylls upcoming episode with 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha' caption
Akshay Kumar's episode will premiere on Discovery+ on 11 September and on Discovery Channel on 14 September
Akshay Kumar will be featuring in Discovery Channel's Into The Wild With Bear Grylls. The Bollywood actor took to social media to share a glimpse from the upcoming show that will premiere on Discovery+ on 11 September and on Discovery Channel on 14 September.
In the picture, British adventurer Bear Grylls is seen lighting a fire with some dried grass as Akshay looks on, kneeling down next to him.
To make his post humorous, Akshay chose the mystery of the 'rasoda' in the caption that also hints that Bear is cooking something during their journey in the wild.
"Rasode mein Bear tha Any guesses on what is he cooking? #IntoTheWildWithBearGrylls @BearGrylls@DiscoveryIN @DiscoveryPlusIn,” the caption read.
Check out the post
The reference of ‘rasoda’ is from an edited video that went viral since the last month. In the video, Kokilaben, played by Rupal Patel, in Star Plus' television serial Saath Nibhaana Saathiya is seen asking "Rasode mein kaun tha?" (Who was in the kitchen?)
The dialogue was turned into a song by musician Yashraj Mukhate.
Akshay will be seen performing a number of adventure activities in the upcoming season of Into The Wild With Bear Grylls. Last week, he shared an action-packed promo, where he said he has tasted elephant poop tea, ran into the woods along with Bear among others.
“I visualised stiff challenges prior to #IntoTheWildWithBearGrylls but @bearGrylls completely surprised me with the elephant poop tea. What a day @DiscoveryIn @DiscoveryPlusIn,” he wrote.
As per a report by Hindustan Times, the series has been shot at the Bandipur Tiger Reserve.
Talking about shooting with Bear for the show, Akshay said he has always admired Grylls for his energy, passion, and what he has stood for all these years.
“It was a humbling experience being with him in the wild as he went about unfolding one challenge after another. It is different out there, as compared to movie sets, as there is no back-up - that sense of realism is very overpowering," the actor said.
Grylls said he did his homework prior to meeting Akshay and knew he is a superstar. What struck him the most during their time together was Akshay's humility and easy approach.
Gryll said Akshay is at heart, still that guy next door and they both share a lot of commonalities including passion towards fitness, dedication to family et al.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the first Indian personality to be featured in the show. Earlier this year, south superstar Rajinikanth shot for Discovery Channel's show Into the Wild in Karnataka's national park.
