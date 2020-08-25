Rasode mein kaun tha: Saath Nibhaana Saathiya dialogue goes viral as a song; actor Rupal Patel elated with response

The edited video of Rupal Patel's character Kokilanen asking 'Rasode mein kaun tha?,' became a viral sensation on social media with people sharing hilarious tweets and memes on it

Rupal Patel, who plays Kokilaben in Star Plus' television serial Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, is elated after her dialogue from the serial was turned into a song by musician Yashraj Mukhate.

The edited video of Kokilaben asking "Rasode mein kaun tha?" (Who was in the kitchen?) from an episode, became a viral sensation on social media with people sharing hilarious tweets and memes on it. In the scene, Kokila scolds her daughters-in-law Gopi bahu (Gia Manek) and Rashi (Richa Hasabnis) for placing an empty pressure cooker on the gas stove.

Mukhate added beats and backing vocals to the sequence where Kokila rebukes Gopi and Rashi. He shared the version on social media over the weekend. The video has garnered more than 55 lakh views.

In a conversation with India Today, Patel said she was "pleasantly surprised" that the video was widely circulated and became viral on social media. She added that she is getting appreciation messages from her fans, friends and family members.

"Even Smriti Irani shared the music video on her social media. What else can I say? I am humbled and honoured. Grateful to almighty and also Star Plus for giving me this opportunity,” Patel said. She revealed that she managed to contact Mukhate and thanked him for the composition.

Mukhate, a resident of Aurangabad, is an engineer and a freelance musician. He told Indian Express that he never expected the video become so popular and since it was so well received, he will work on creating similar content.