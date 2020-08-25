Rasode mein kaun tha: Saath Nibhaana Saathiya dialogue goes viral as a song; actor Rupal Patel elated with response
The edited video of Rupal Patel's character Kokilanen asking 'Rasode mein kaun tha?,' became a viral sensation on social media with people sharing hilarious tweets and memes on it
Rupal Patel, who plays Kokilaben in Star Plus' television serial Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, is elated after her dialogue from the serial was turned into a song by musician Yashraj Mukhate.
The edited video of Kokilaben asking "Rasode mein kaun tha?" (Who was in the kitchen?) from an episode, became a viral sensation on social media with people sharing hilarious tweets and memes on it. In the scene, Kokila scolds her daughters-in-law Gopi bahu (Gia Manek) and Rashi (Richa Hasabnis) for placing an empty pressure cooker on the gas stove.
Mukhate added beats and backing vocals to the sequence where Kokila rebukes Gopi and Rashi. He shared the version on social media over the weekend. The video has garnered more than 55 lakh views.
Watch the video here
View this post on Instagram
First World Problems • Made Kokila Ben sing this time • I love doing harmonies, enjoyed this one a lot • Kahi share karoge toh credits zaroor dena. Aapke pyaar ke liye bohot saara dhanyawaad!♥️♥️♥️ #dialoguewithbeats #kokilaben #gopibahu #rashi #cooker #saathnibhanasaathiya #yashrajmukhate #ymstudios
In a conversation with India Today, Patel said she was "pleasantly surprised" that the video was widely circulated and became viral on social media. She added that she is getting appreciation messages from her fans, friends and family members.
"Even Smriti Irani shared the music video on her social media. What else can I say? I am humbled and honoured. Grateful to almighty and also Star Plus for giving me this opportunity,” Patel said. She revealed that she managed to contact Mukhate and thanked him for the composition.
Mukhate, a resident of Aurangabad, is an engineer and a freelance musician. He told Indian Express that he never expected the video become so popular and since it was so well received, he will work on creating similar content.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
LA prosecutors agree to postpone Harvey Weinstein's extradition process citing coronavirus outbreak
Harvey Weinstein, who is serving a 23-year prison sentence on convictions for rape and sexual assault against two women, made a brief appearance Friday in a Buffalo courtroom in the US
MTV VMAs 2020: Lady Gaga to perform at event scheduled for 30 August, confirm organisers
Seven of Lady Gaga's nine nominations — including video of the year — are for her collaboration with Ariana Grande on the No. 1 hit 'Rain On Me.'
Alicia Keys teams up with Khalid for new collaboration So Done
Alicia Keys' So Done arrives months after the release of 'Underdog.'