Akshay Kumar releases new 2.0 poster on 51st birthday, calls role his 'most powerful' so far
On his 51st birthday, Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to release a new poster from his upcoming mega project 2.0. The long-awaited film stars Rajinikanth and Amy Jackson in lead roles while Kumar plays the villain.
Here’s a special birthday treat for all my fans.Sharing with you my most powerful character & one which has probably stayed with me for the longest time
I am the dark superhero for those who don’t have a voice! HUMANS BEWARE! @2Point0movie @LycaProductions @DharmaMovies #2Point0 pic.twitter.com/GMZzMb4diw
— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 9, 2018
In the post, he also called his 2.0 character the most powerful one he has essayed so far. Debuting a completely different look for the S Shankar directorial, Kumar gears up to play a ruthless baddie, or in his own words, "a dark superhero for those who don't have a voice." Releasing another poster, Kumar also announced that the teaser of the science fiction thriller will be unveiled in four days (13 September, 2018).
The wait ends in 4 days! #2Point0Teaser @2Point0movie @LycaProductions @DharmaMovies #2Point0 pic.twitter.com/pUNzBwNP4l — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 9, 2018
In the second glimpse, Kumar is unrecognisable in heavy makeup and prosthetics which make him look like an aging anti-hero. However, with unkempt eyebrows, black nails, piercing eyes and a carefully tattooed forehead do leave a lasting impact.
Updated Date: Sep 09, 2018 17:43 PM