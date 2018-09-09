Akshay Kumar releases new 2.0 poster on 51st birthday, calls role his 'most powerful' so far

On his 51st birthday, Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to release a new poster from his upcoming mega project 2.0. The long-awaited film stars Rajinikanth and Amy Jackson in lead roles while Kumar plays the villain.

Here’s a special birthday treat for all my fans.Sharing with you my most powerful character & one which has probably stayed with me for the longest time I am the dark superhero for those who don’t have a voice! HUMANS BEWARE! @2Point0movie @LycaProductions @DharmaMovies #2Point0 pic.twitter.com/GMZzMb4diw — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 9, 2018

In the post, he also called his 2.0 character the most powerful one he has essayed so far. Debuting a completely different look for the S Shankar directorial, Kumar gears up to play a ruthless baddie, or in his own words, "a dark superhero for those who don't have a voice." Releasing another poster, Kumar also announced that the teaser of the science fiction thriller will be unveiled in four days (13 September, 2018).

In the second glimpse, Kumar is unrecognisable in heavy makeup and prosthetics which make him look like an aging anti-hero. However, with unkempt eyebrows, black nails, piercing eyes and a carefully tattooed forehead do leave a lasting impact.

Updated Date: Sep 09, 2018 17:43 PM