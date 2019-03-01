You are here:

Akshay Kumar donates Rs 15 lakh to family of CRPF soldier killed in Pulwama terror attack

FP Staff

Mar 01, 2019 12:40:14 IST

Akshay Kumar donated Rs 15 lakh to Sundari Devi, the wife of Jeet Ram Gurjar of Sundrawali village in Bharatpur, who was among the 44 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel killed in Kashmir's Pulwama district, said the force's Deputy Inspector General Jagdish Narayan Meena.

Akshay Kumar. File image

According to Hindustan Times, the amount was transferred via Kumar's trust Bharat Ke Veer, a fundraising initiative of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.. The CRPF then informed the soldier's family about the same.

Gurjar's brother Vikram Singh thanked Kumar for the gesture and said, "We are very poor. Jeet was the only earning member of the family. This help has come at a time when the family needed it the most." He added that he has been preparing for competitive exams and has to look after their parents.

Gurjar is survived by his wife and two minor daughters as well as his parents who are in their 80s.

Kumar had previously announced that he will donate Rs 5 crore through Bharat Ke Veer and had also urged his fans and followers to do the same.

