Akshay Kumar donates Rs 15 lakh to family of CRPF soldier killed in Pulwama terror attack

Akshay Kumar donated Rs 15 lakh to Sundari Devi, the wife of Jeet Ram Gurjar of Sundrawali village in Bharatpur, who was among the 44 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel killed in Kashmir's Pulwama district, said the force's Deputy Inspector General Jagdish Narayan Meena.

According to Hindustan Times, the amount was transferred via Kumar's trust Bharat Ke Veer, a fundraising initiative of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.. The CRPF then informed the soldier's family about the same.

Gurjar's brother Vikram Singh thanked Kumar for the gesture and said, "We are very poor. Jeet was the only earning member of the family. This help has come at a time when the family needed it the most." He added that he has been preparing for competitive exams and has to look after their parents.

Gurjar is survived by his wife and two minor daughters as well as his parents who are in their 80s.

Kumar had previously announced that he will donate Rs 5 crore through Bharat Ke Veer and had also urged his fans and followers to do the same.

#Pulwama is something we cannot & will not forget.We’re all angry & it’s time to act. So act now,donate to the martyrs of Pulwama on https://t.co/5j0vxsSt7f There’s no better way to pay homage to them & show your support.This is the only official site,pls don’t fall prey to fakes pic.twitter.com/sYruUtzgKY — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 16, 2019

Updated Date: Mar 01, 2019 12:40:14 IST