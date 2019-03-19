Akshay Kumar dismisses rumours of contesting Lok Sabha polls 2019: 'Politics is not on my agenda'

Akshay Kumar has denied all reports of him contesting the 2019 Lok Sabha elections amid mounting rumours that Bharatiya Janata Party is considering fielding the actor from Amritsar constituency. He is currently promoting his upcoming period-drama, Kesari.

"No, I won't be contesting any elections," Akshay asserted, as per a News18 reports.

"Politics is not on my agenda. I feel what I am doing through my films, I will never be able to do that through politics," Akshay had earlier clarified during an interaction with India Today.

The news comes days after Narendra Modi tagged several Bollywood A-listers, urging them to spread awareness and encourage more voter participation in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. Replying to the prime minister, Akshay wrote that voting needs to be a successful love story between the nation and its voters.

Well said @narendramodi ji. The true hallmark of a democracy lies in people’s participation in the electoral process. Voting has to be a superhit prem katha between our nation and its voters 🙏🏻 https://t.co/rwhwdhXj1S — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 13, 2019

In the last few years, Kumar has become the face of socially-relevant and patriotic films, featuring in such movies as Padman, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Gold, Kesari and Airlift, which may have given wind to speculations about him joining politics.

Updated Date: Mar 19, 2019 13:57:42 IST