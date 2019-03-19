You are here:

Akshay Kumar dismisses rumours of contesting Lok Sabha polls 2019: 'Politics is not on my agenda'

FP Staff

Mar 19, 2019 13:57:42 IST

Akshay Kumar has denied all reports of him contesting the 2019 Lok Sabha elections amid mounting rumours that Bharatiya Janata Party is considering fielding the actor from Amritsar constituency. He is currently promoting his upcoming period-drama, Kesari.

Akshay Kumar dismisses rumours of contesting Lok Sabha polls 2019: Politics is not on my agenda

File image of Akshay Kumar

"No, I won't be contesting any elections," Akshay asserted, as per a News18 reports.

"Politics is not on my agenda. I feel what I am doing through my films, I will never be able to do that through politics," Akshay had earlier clarified during an interaction with India Today.

The news comes days after Narendra Modi tagged several Bollywood A-listers, urging them to spread awareness and encourage more voter participation in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. Replying to the prime minister, Akshay wrote that voting needs to be a successful love story between the nation and its voters.

In the last few years, Kumar has become the face of socially-relevant and patriotic films, featuring in such movies as Padman, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Gold, Kesari and Airlift, which may have given wind to speculations about him joining politics.

Updated Date: Mar 19, 2019 13:57:42 IST

tags: 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019 General elections , Bharatiya Janta Party , BJP , Bollywood , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Kesari , Lok Sabha polls , Q n A , QnA

also see

Parineeti Chopra on limited screen time in Kesari: Actors need to back good stories in every possible way

Parineeti Chopra on limited screen time in Kesari: Actors need to back good stories in every possible way

Arjun Rampal to produce, star in horror film following his digital debut with The Final Call

Arjun Rampal to produce, star in horror film following his digital debut with The Final Call

Alia Bhatt on sharing stage with Madhuri Dixit on Kalank's Ghar More Pardesiya: Lucky it wasn't a dance off

Alia Bhatt on sharing stage with Madhuri Dixit on Kalank's Ghar More Pardesiya: Lucky it wasn't a dance off