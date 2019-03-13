You are here:

Narendra Modi urges Bollywood A-listers to spread awareness about Lok Sabha Election 2019

FP Staff

Mar 13, 2019 12:33:56 IST

As the 2019 Lok Sabha Election is round the corner, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged citizens to visit their nearest voting centre and vote their choice of candidate, and spread the awareness by using popular trending Bollywood slogans in his tweets. To ensure highest level of voter awareness ahead of elections, the PM was seen posting messages on his social media handle about the same. Some his tweets are quirky, fun yet insightful.

He took to his twitter account to convey the message, by mentioning young actors like Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan and Vicky Kaushal to help him spread this message across.

The PM also requested top actresses like Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and Anushka Sharma to create a positive impact so that voters turn up in large numbers.

Modi also tagged Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Karan Johar to help ensure high voter awareness.

For Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar and Ayushmann Khurrana, he wrote, "Thoda Dum Lagaiye aur Voting ko Ek Superhit Katha banaiye.”

He roped in some of the biggest actors from the film industry, like Salman and Aamir Khan to spread the awareness further in a quirky way. By using the title of their iconic collaboration from the movie Andaaz Apna Apna, Modi wrote:

The PM also tweeted a message with names of actor Manoj Bajpayee, artist Shankar Mahadevan and freestyle wrestler Bajrang Punia to help create awareness among voters ahead of elections. He requested that they use their massive appeal and inspire people to vote.

The celebs were prompt to respond to Modi's requests.

Recently, PM also bonded with the young icons of Bollywood when Ranveer, along with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Ayushmann Khurrana, among others had met him in January this year.

Ranveer recently said, "I met the Prime Minister recently, we had a very pleasant meeting. We apprised him what we as young members of the film fraternity are doing,'' He said that our PM urged us to choose content which propagates the message of "inclusive India and unity. He had something to say to us, which was, that if possible, we should choose content that has in it a message of inclusive India and unity," as per his statement.

Updated Date: Mar 13, 2019 12:33:56 IST

tags: Alia Bhatt , Amitabh Bachchan , Anushka Sharma , Ayushmann Khurrana , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Deepika Padukone , Lok Sabha Election 2019 , Narendra Modi , Shah Rukh Khan

also see

Narendra Modi tags Rahul, Mamata, Shah Rukh, Dhoni, journos among 100 individuals in appeal to ensure 'high turnout' in Lok Sabha polls

Narendra Modi tags Rahul, Mamata, Shah Rukh, Dhoni, journos among 100 individuals in appeal to ensure 'high turnout' in Lok Sabha polls

Koffee with Karan season 6 review: Best Koffee Coup, most politically correct, and those who were surprisingly candid

Koffee with Karan season 6 review: Best Koffee Coup, most politically correct, and those who were surprisingly candid

Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt unveil logo of Ayan Mukerji's upcoming fantasy adventure

Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt unveil logo of Ayan Mukerji's upcoming fantasy adventure