Narendra Modi urges Bollywood A-listers to spread awareness about Lok Sabha Election 2019

As the 2019 Lok Sabha Election is round the corner, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged citizens to visit their nearest voting centre and vote their choice of candidate, and spread the awareness by using popular trending Bollywood slogans in his tweets. To ensure highest level of voter awareness ahead of elections, the PM was seen posting messages on his social media handle about the same. Some his tweets are quirky, fun yet insightful.

He took to his twitter account to convey the message, by mentioning young actors like Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan and Vicky Kaushal to help him spread this message across.

My young friends @RanveerOfficial, @Varun_dvn & @vickykaushal09, Many youngsters admire you. It is time to tell them: Apna Time Aa Gaya Hai and that it is time to turn up with high Josh to a voting centre near you. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 13, 2019

The PM also requested top actresses like Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and Anushka Sharma to create a positive impact so that voters turn up in large numbers.

Requesting @deepikapadukone, @aliaa08 and @AnushkaSharma to urge people to vote in large numbers for the coming elections. As renowned film personalities whose work is admired by many, I am sure their message will have a positive impact on our citizens. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 13, 2019

Modi also tagged Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Karan Johar to help ensure high voter awareness.

Urging @SrBachchan, @iamsrk and @karanjohar to creatively ensure high voter awareness and participation in the coming elections. Because...its all about loving your democracy (and strengthening it). — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 13, 2019

For Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar and Ayushmann Khurrana, he wrote, "Thoda Dum Lagaiye aur Voting ko Ek Superhit Katha banaiye.”

Dear @akshaykumar, @bhumipednekar and @ayushmannk, The power of a vote is immense and we all need to improve awareness on its importance. Thoda Dum Lagaiye aur Voting ko Ek Superhit Katha banaiye. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 13, 2019

He roped in some of the biggest actors from the film industry, like Salman and Aamir Khan to spread the awareness further in a quirky way. By using the title of their iconic collaboration from the movie Andaaz Apna Apna, Modi wrote:

Voting is not only a right but it’s also a duty. Dear @BeingSalmanKhan and @aamir_khan, It is time to inspire and motivate youth in your own Andaz to vote so that we can strengthen Apna Democracy & Apna country. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 13, 2019

The PM also tweeted a message with names of actor Manoj Bajpayee, artist Shankar Mahadevan and freestyle wrestler Bajrang Punia to help create awareness among voters ahead of elections. He requested that they use their massive appeal and inspire people to vote.

Dear @BajrangPunia, @shankar_live and @BajpayeeManoj, Your talent and skill has entertained millions, and made India proud. Your voice is respected widely. Please lend strength to our democracy by increasing voter awareness and inspiring people to vote. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 13, 2019

The celebs were prompt to respond to Modi's requests.

Well said @narendramodi ji. The true hallmark of a democracy lies in people’s participation in the electoral process. Voting has to be a superhit prem katha between our nation and its voters 🙏🏻 https://t.co/rwhwdhXj1S — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 13, 2019

Honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi we as a fraternity are dedicated to the cause of creating high voter awareness and will make sure every endeavour is made to communicate the power of voting for a solid and Democratic INDIA! Jai Hind! https://t.co/aoMnfwvIjA — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 13, 2019

Respected sir I firmly believe that voting in democracy is the most powerful weapon in the hands of common people and urge them to exercise and celebrate.proud to be part of biggest democracy in the world. Thank you. https://t.co/2jGGzqU9Mv — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) March 13, 2019

Recently, PM also bonded with the young icons of Bollywood when Ranveer, along with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Ayushmann Khurrana, among others had met him in January this year.

Ranveer recently said, "I met the Prime Minister recently, we had a very pleasant meeting. We apprised him what we as young members of the film fraternity are doing,'' He said that our PM urged us to choose content which propagates the message of "inclusive India and unity. He had something to say to us, which was, that if possible, we should choose content that has in it a message of inclusive India and unity," as per his statement.

Updated Date: Mar 13, 2019 12:33:56 IST