Akshay Kumar debuts motion poster of his Into the Wild with Bear Grylls episode

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar shared the motion poster for the upcoming episode of the adventure show Into the Wild with Bear Grylls on 21 August.

Akshay can be seen matching his steps in the forest alongside host Bear Grylls in the teaser. The episode will premiere on Discovery Plus App on 11 September, and will be shown on the Discovery Channel on 14 September at 8 pm.

British survivalist Grylls also shared the poster through his official handle.

Check out their posts here

Life is an adventure that is best lived boldly, and there are few better (madder 😁😉) adventure buddies than the legendary @akshaykumar #KhiladiOnDiscovery #IntoTheWildwithBearGrylls @DiscoveryPlusIn @DiscoveryIN pic.twitter.com/HzfSpkddWe — Bear Grylls (@BearGrylls) August 21, 2020

The Discovery show is hosted by Bear Grylls and is inspired from the popular show Man Vs Wild, which also featured Grylls. In every episode, Grylls aces difficult terrains and dangerous locations with celebrities from around the world.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and South superstar Rajinikanth are the other Indian celebrities who have previously appeared on shows with Grylls.

Earlier, Akshay was spotted at the Mysuru airport back in January this year, when he was on his way to shoot for the adventure episode at the Bandipur National Park.

Into The Wild with Bear Grylls is produced for Discovery Communications India by The Natural Studios and Banijay Asia. Grylls is an executive producer of the show, along with Delbert Shoopman and Deepak Dhar.