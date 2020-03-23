Into The Wild With Bear Grylls episode with Rajinikanth premieres on 23 March: When and where to watch

Rajinikanth is all geared up to make his television debut on 23 March with Discovery's Into The Wild With Bear Grylls.

The Tamil superstar will be seen embarking on an adventure at the Bandipur National Park with survival expert Grylls.

Rajinikanth took to Twitter to share his experience about the show. “One of the most adventurous experiences of my life !! Hope you all enjoy watching this show as much as I did being on it !!!#IntoTheWildWithBearGrylls @BearGrylls thank you so much my friend @DiscoveryIN,” he tweeted.

One of the most adventurous experiences of my life !! Hope you all enjoy watching this show as much as I did being on it !!!#IntoTheWildWithBearGrylls @BearGrylls thank you so much my friend @DiscoveryIN 👍🏻🙏🏻 — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) March 23, 2020

Bear Grylls too took to Instagram to share a snap from the episode. “The excitement in India around my adventure @rajinikanth on “Into The Wild with @BearGrylls” has been amazing to see. And for the hundreds of MILLIONS of his fans, the wait is over and the action is about to begin. The show premieres tonight at 8:00 pm,” Grylls captioned the pic.

In the promo for the show, Rajinikanth can be seen balancing on an old iron bridge, 50 feet above the ground, along with the daredevil host.

The episode will also see the Darbar actor share many details about his life and speak on topics like water conservation.

When and Where to Watch

The episode featuring Rajinikanth will air across 12 Discovery channels at 8pm on 23 March.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Mar 23, 2020 18:55:54 IST