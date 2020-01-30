You are here:

After Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar arrives in Mysuru to shoot for Bear Grylls' adventure show Into The Wild

Actor Akshay Kumar on Wednesday, 29 January, reached Mysore to join British adventurer Bear Grylls in his shoot for Into the Wild with Bear Grylls.

Karnataka: Actor Akshay Kumar arrived at Mysore, earlier today, to shoot for an episode of 'Man vs Wild' with British adventurer Bear Grylls. pic.twitter.com/P3tNrJAfqx — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2020

The show is inspired by the enormously popular show Man Vs Wild which also featured Grylls. Akshay and Grylls will commence filming for an episode at Bandipur National forest on Thursday, 30 January. Discovery has also signed Rajinikanth to feature in the first episode of a new format series called Into The Wild with Bear Grylls. The show marks the television debut for Rajinikanth. The British adventurer also shared a picture with Rajinikanth which was clicked during the shooting of the special episode of his television show in Karnataka.

Rajinikanth on Into The Wild with Bear Grylls: Looking forward to the survival challenge! #IntoTheWildwithBearGryllshttps://t.co/jx5xmE49tr via @IndianExpress — Bear Grylls (@BearGrylls) January 29, 2020

Rajinikanth personally extended his thanks to the host after the shoot and called it an "unforgettable experience."

Thank you very much dear @BearGrylls for an unforgettable experience ... love you. @DiscoveryIN thank you 🙏🏻 #IntoTheWildWithBearGrylls — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) January 29, 2020

Into the Wild with Bear Grylls will also feature Hollywood celebrities like Channing Tatum, Brie Larson, Joel McHale, Cara Delevingne, Rob Riggle, Armie Hammer, and Dave Bautista, reports Indo-Asian News Service.

Into The Wild with Bear Grylls is produced for Discovery Communications India by The Natural Studios and Banijay Asia, where Grylls, Delbert Shoopman and Deepak Dhar are executive producers.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

