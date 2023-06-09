Akshay Kumar shared some good news for fans on social media earlier today. The much-awaited Oh My God 2 will release on August 11 and clash with Sunny Deol’s Gadar-2 and Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal. The film is a sequel to the 2012 satirical comedy and stars Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam along with Akshay Kumar.

In an exclusive interview with Firstpost, Tripathi spoke about his craft and said, “Nothing (laugh). Just plain, simple hard work and I include my life experiences in my craft. I try to make my work as relatable as possible. I first put in all my effort in understanding the script. I believe I need to understand the script so that the audience can understand what I am trying to convey.”

How do you keep reinventing yourself with each project?

Becoming an actor requires preparation. Like in 1995, I started my acting journey. To become an actor is a long journey which takes at least 15 to 20 years. But preparation for a character in a film or a show takes just two to three months. I believe I had a very long and strong foundation for becoming an actor. I have done stage plays, folk art and all other forms of acting which helped me in becoming an actor today. I think the lessons from life helped me in my journey.

I have done all kinds of work- starting from selling shoes, to working in a hotel to being a stage actor – all these experiences of my life makes me richer. I think it is a combination of my experiences from life and training that I went through in acting that makes me the actor that I am today.

