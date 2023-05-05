Pooja Entertainment’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan blocks EID 2024. The makers of the biggest action-entertainer have announced the release date of the film and we just can’t keep calm. Pooja Entertainment released a BTS image which gives us a glimpse into the magnitude and the colossal scale of the film. Khiladi Akshay Kumar & youngest action hero Tiger Shroff also took to the gram and shared an exclusive BTS image which gives us a sneak-peek into an insane camaraderie to one of the high-octane action sequences of the film.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Featuring Akshay Kumar & Tiger Shroff along with Prithviraj Sukuraman who plays the powerful antagonist; this magnum opus is set to redefine the genre of action-entertainment in Bollywood. The film has been shot across unseen and exotic locales across Scotland, London, India & UAE; with the biggest technical and international action crews. Studded with a mega-star cast, international action sequences, and all the big-screen masala entertainment, the film is touted to be one of the biggest action entertainers of the year and the most awaited and talked about film of 2024

Producer-Actor Jackky Bhagnani shares, “This has been a milestone year for us at Pooja Entertainment. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has been one of our most ambitious projects and it has been a dream come true to work with three legends in their own rights- Akshay Sir, Prithviraj and Tiger. Their captivating screen energy amalgamated with world class action sequences along with entertainment, will blow away people’s mind. We can’t wait for the audiences to witness this grand spectacle in the theatres on Eid 2024.”

Producer Deepshikha Deshmukh shares, “It’s been a year of conceptualisation, meticulous planning, and tireless hours for the team on the sets of Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan.The camaraderie between Akshay Sir & Tiger will captivate the audiences with their enigmatic screen presence, undeterred energy and high-octane action sequences woven magically together by Ali .We can’t wait for the audience to come see the film on Eid 2024”

Director Ali Abbas Zafar shared, “I am delighted to be an integral part of such a big franchise. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is very close to the audience’s heart and bringing all the entertaining elements in this mass entertainer for the audience was a tough and enjoyable experience. On top of all, having slated its release for EID 2024, it will definitely be a treat for the audience to enjoy the festival with power-packed entertainment!”

Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment presents Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in association with AAZ film, Written and Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is all set to release on EID 2024 in five languages.

